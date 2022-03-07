The former Celtic boss has been out of work since leaving Parkhead in February 2021.

But SunSport understands Lennon is close to finalising a deal with the Cypriot giants.

Omonia recently parted company with gaffer Henning Berg, who led them to the title last season.

The ex-Rangers defender struggled this season, with the Cypriots in the bottom half of the table.

Omonia chiefs now want Lennon to replace him and the ex-Celtic boss is on the verge of accepting.

The 50-year-old has never hidden a desire to work abroad at some point in his career.

Lennon won ten trophies during two stints at Parkhead — but left as last season’s ten-in-a-row bid failed