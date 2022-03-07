The former Celtic boss has been out of work since leaving Parkhead in February 2021.
But SunSport understands Lennon is close to finalising a deal with the Cypriot giants.
Omonia recently parted company with gaffer Henning Berg, who led them to the title last season.
The ex-Rangers defender struggled this season, with the Cypriots in the bottom half of the table.
Omonia chiefs now want Lennon to replace him and the ex-Celtic boss is on the verge of accepting.
The 50-year-old has never hidden a desire to work abroad at some point in his career.
Lennon won ten trophies during two stints at Parkhead — but left as last season’s ten-in-a-row bid failed