The celebration of the Greek Revolution of 1821 (Greek: Εορτασμός της Ελληνικής Επανάστασης του 1821, Eortasmós tis Ellinikís Epanástasis tou 1821), less commonly known as Independence Day, takes place in Greece, Cyprus and Greek diaspora centers on 25 March every year, coinciding with the Feast of the Annunciation.

The day is a public holiday in Greece and Cyprus. Usually celebrations include parades and other celebratory events on the same day or its eve. The largest event is the military parade in Athens on 25 March, while on the previous day, celebrations take place throughout the schools of the country. In other municipalities parades of military divisions, students, clubs, etc. are held, as well as church services.

More broadly, the holiday acknowledges the successful Greek War of Independence (1821–1829) was fought to liberate and decolonize Greece from four centuries of Ottoman occupation. After nine years of war, Greece was finally recognized as an independent state under the London Protocol of February 1830. Further negotiations in 1832 led to the London Conference of 1832 and the Treaty of Constantinople (1832); these defined the final borders of the new state and recognized the king.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday that the bond between Cyprus and Greece is “sacred and enduring”.

In a message on Twitter, President Anastasiades who is in Brussels for the European Council summit, marked the anniversary of the 25h March 1821 which signalled the start of the Greek revolution against the Ottoman Empire.

“The flag of Cypriot fighters of 1821 will always remind us of the sacred and enduring bond between Cyprus and Greece,” he said, conveying his best wishes to all Greeks.