On Sunday 20th March 2022, the President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK addressed the UK Kurdish community’s annual Newroz celebration in Finsbury Park, north London.

Mr Karaolis represented the Cypriot community at the vibrant and busy community celebration that was also attended by the Chair of the Armenian National Committee (ANC) UK, Annette Moskofian. The UK Cypriot, Armenian and Kurdish communities have developed a close working relationship on areas of mutual interest over the last few years and the Co-Chair of the Kurdish Assembly of Britain, Elif Sarican, welcomed Mr Karaolis and Ms Moskofian to the Newroz celebration.

In his address to the community-wide celebration, Mr Karaolis wished UK Kurds a happy Newroz that will bring “peace, prosperity and justice.” He spoke fondly about the close connections between the Cypriot and Kurdish communities in north London who “live and work side-by-side.”

Mr Karaolis then spoke about the importance of the “productive and close cooperation” between the communities that has “grown from a shared solidarity campaigning for justice for our peoples against historic crimes committed by the Turkish State, and a common opposition to the aggressive and authoritarian regime of President Erdogan of Turkey.”

He added, “collectively, we are clear that Erdogan’s illegal actions destabilise the Eastern Mediterranean and wider region.”