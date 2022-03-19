Police were called at approximately 01:25hrs on Saturday, 19 March to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address in Springfield Drive, Ilford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts, the man – believed aged in his 30s – died at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Two males – no further details – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information at this early stage is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD466/19Mar. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.