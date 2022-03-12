17 roads have been put forward for resurfacing works to help improve road conditions and reduce traffic collisions, with additional funding to provide maintenance works and smaller improvements where needed.

Pavements across the borough will also receive improvement works, with 23 locations identified for resurfacing and trip hazard works to take place where needed to help ensure pedestrians and wheelchair users can safely and easily use the 374 miles of footways in Haringey.

The council has already invested in street lighting across the borough to introduce more lighting to areas that have been highlighted as feeling unsafe at night by residents. The roll-out of LED lighting controlled by a central management system will continue to reduce the borough’s carbon emissions and provide a tailored lighting schedule in each area that is considerate of the needs of the local environment and community.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Customer Service, Welfare and The Public Realm, said: “We have listened to what residents want, and understand how important these improvements are. This is about investment for all of our residents and maintaining our infrastructure as a borough.

“This funding will help Haringey be safe, accessible and more environmentally friendly with projects set to benefit us all.”

Residents, businesses and other key stakeholders will have opportunities to engage with the council and contribute to design solutions of major schemes, helping to achieve a road network that is suitable for all users.