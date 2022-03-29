AKEL meeting with the Mayors of the mixed village of Pyla

28 March 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

An AKEL delegation headed by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou had a meeting with the Mayors of the mixed village of Pyla in the Larnaca district, Greek Cypriot Simos Mytidis and Turkish Cypriot Veysal Guden, today 23rd March 2022, at the offices of the Central Committee of AKEL.

The meeting discussed the need for initiatives to be taken for the progressive development of the community after the passing of the Local Government Reform by Parliament, due to the specific situation and conditions of the community, as well as the problems it faces, which have been exacerbated recently.

Stressing AKEL’s long-standing interest in the problems the community of Pyla faces, and pointing out that the meeting is part of a series of meetings that AKEL is holding with the community, the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL assured that the Party will continue its efforts, both to solve the problems faced by the community and to promote the development of Pyla within the framework of the Local Government Reform.

