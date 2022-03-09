The events will allow people to meet with officers to discuss any issues they feel police should be focusing their efforts on locally.

The events will take place on the first Saturday of every month between midday and 1pm outside Café Nero in Darkes Lane, EN6 1AG:

Saturday 2nd April

Saturday 7th May

Saturday 4th June

The feedback will be recorded via the Constabulary’s community voice platform ‘echo’ and will be used to help shape neighbourhood priorities, initiatives and campaigns moving forward.

If you are unable to attend the events you can still give your feedback anonymously by visiting Potters Bar echo (opens in a new window).