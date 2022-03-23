Niki Pieri, mother of three, flew to Cyprus last weekend to complete the Limassol Marathon. She ran the legendary 26.2 mile race race on Sunday 20th March, in a time of 6 hours and 9 minutes.

Niki smashed her charity fundraising target by generating £1,787 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Niki said, “I’ve been harping on about running a marathon for the best part of 10 years, but it was never the right time, always something more important to focus on, but it has been a goal of mine which I said I would achieve before a certain milestone birthday.”

She had been training hard for the last 4 months, and thanked her friend Madeline Hodge, who coached her through this intensive 16 week preparation.

She adds, “I would like to pay tribute and remember a wonderful lady, Lisa Chandler, who sadly passed recently, taken away suddenly from her husband and two young children.”

Joining Niki on the trip to Cyprus were her sister, Maria Neophytou, and her two older sons, Luca and Nico.

(Niki Pieri at the finish line, and with her sons Luca and Nico)