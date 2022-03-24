Personal Robbery

Beech Hill Ave

16:40 Wednesday 23/3/22

Personal Robbery of a watch on a male walking back from Hadley Wood Station by 2 males on bikes, both with deliveroo boxes/bags on shoulders.

Victim was threatened with a machete.

This is potentially linked to a similar offence in Barnet before Christmas, and these suspects have been seen in the Cockfosters area near the restaurants.

Please be aware of your surroundings when walking anywhere, especially when using mobile phones.

If you believe you are being followed or see any suspicious behaviour, please call 999 or 101