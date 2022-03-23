Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Barnet.

Police were called at 19:20hrs on Sunday, 20 March, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Ferny Hill.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The 41-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital; he remains in a serious condition. His family have been informed.

The driver of the car involved in the collision stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash-cam footage.

Please call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5809/20Mar.