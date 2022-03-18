Colombian superstar Maluma will be performing at the O.A.K.A Arena in Athens, Greece, on 18 March as part of his Papi Juancho World Tour, with special guest Greek artist Eleni Foureira.

It comes a year after the 26-year-old’s scheduled first performance in the country was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Colombian reggaeton artist, who boasts more than 40 million Instagram followers, will perform tracks from his latest album, 11:11, as well as older hits.

Sharing her excitement, Eleni Foureira posted on social media: “Yeahhh I’m so excited … see you there @maluma 18/3.”