Being the Co-founder and Chair of Labour Doorstep, Panny Antoniou, a candidate for Highgate Ward, Camden Council, has canvassed and campaigned for candidates all over London and the UK as a whole. Therefore, he was delighted to welcome two of the new London Assembly members to Highgate, Anne Clarke AM who represents the area at assembly level and Sem Moema AM who represents neighbouring Islington in the London Assembly.

He was also joined by his fellow Camden Labour candidates Danny Beales, Liam Martin-Lane, Anna Wright, and Camron Aref-Adib, as well as the former chair of the Young Fabians Mark Whittaker and Tina Bhartwas, the youngest county councillor in Hertfordshire.