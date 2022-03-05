The implementation of the reform of the Local Administration will be a legacy for the generations to come, the Cyprus Presidency said on Friday welcoming the adoption of the legislative package, after the plenary session of the House of Representative voted in favour of three reform bills on Thursday evening.

In a press release the Presidency says the reform was a necessity, and stresses that voting the reform was a prerequisite for Cyprus to be qualified for funding by the Recovery and Sustainability Fund, for the implementation of the national action plan “Cyprus – Tomorrow”. The Presidency also notes that the House of Representatives should go ahead with other pending reforms in the same spirit of consensus, in order to contribute to the modernisation of the state.

The spirit of cooperation allowed decisive progress to be made in an effort that was pending for over ten years, it adds.

“This development will allow significant cost savings and better services for citizens. The new Municipalities will enjoy administrative and financial autonomy, flexibility and larger scope of responsibilities,” the Presidency concludes.