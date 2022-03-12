British actress Elizabeth Hurley and other cast members of a film being made by a Cypriot company are set to visit the island later this year to promote it, according to the Cyprus Mail.

Called The Piper, the film, directed by Anthony Waller is based on the legend of the Pied Piper of Hamelin and is under production by the Limassol-based Fetisoff Illusion-Europe.

A large event is set to be held in Cyprus in the coming months, where all the cast and staff of the production will visit.

The Piper is set to be the first of a cinematographic franchise, with the British actress as the lead.

The story of the film is based on one of the oldest myths in the world, which dates back to the Middle Ages, and is rooted in many cultures.

The earliest references describe a piper, dressed in multi-coloured clothing, who was hired by Hamelin to lure rats away from the town using his magic pipe. With the rodents gone, the town refused to pay him for the service, so he starts using his power on their children.

Trailing after the entrancing notes of the rat-catcher’s magical flute, boys and girls followed the Piper out of town and simply vanished.

In modern-day Hamelin, the ancient spirit of the Piper resurfaces and spreads horror to the residents, torturing anyone who managed to save themselves from the crimes and punishment of the past.

The young couple at the centre of the film are portrayed by Disney Channel star Mia Jenkins, and Jack Stewart. Also starring is Tara Fitzgerald who played the role of Selyse Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

The Piper is expected in cinemas later this year.