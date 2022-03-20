Sports should be a way of life and the concept of fair play should go beyond wars, said on Saturday President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, as he signalled the start of the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO.

The OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO is a flat course which follows the Mediterranean coastline. From the centre of the city, along the beach front, to the ruins of the ancient Royal city of Amathus, and back to the city.

Together with dignitaries, the President was at the starting point of the PrimeTel 5KM Corporate Race which is part of the Limassol Marathon. It was the first race after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signalling the start of the race, the President congratulated the organisers and around 12 thousand people who are taking part in the two-day marathon events aimed at strengthening the Karaiskakion Transplant centre and other foundations.



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou said after 2.5 years without the marathon, the Parliament is supporting again such activities that promote sports and competition.

President of the Cyprus Sports’ Organisation, Andreas Michaelides said Limassol is celebrating today and CSO is participating in the race.



On Sunday, the 42km Marathon Race will take place which is the flagship race of the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO. The Muskita Half Marathon will also be held as well as the Petrolina 10km Energy Race and the 5km Medochemie City Race.