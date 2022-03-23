Labour’s Lisa Nandy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities yesterday visited the Welsh Harp Open Space in Barnet. On her visit she met community groups who are leading the clean-up and protection of the Welsh Harp for future generations.

In their local election manifesto, Barnet Labour have pledged to work in partnership with groups like the Friends of the Welsh Harp, the Cool Oak Group and the Barnet Green Spaces Network to deliver proper protection of the Harp and a robust borough-wide biodiversity strategy.

Their manifesto also includes key pledges to protect the Greenbelt and the borough’s parks, and green and open spaces from development, to make sure everyone has access to green space, to scrap the Conservative-run Council’s ‘low quality / low value’ category of green spaces, and to grasp woodland and rewilding opportunities.

Barnet Labour have also announced their support for the recently launched Barnet Green Spaces Network Manifesto.

Lisa Nandy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said:

“This is a beautiful spot and it’s been fascinating to hear from the Friends of the Welsh Harp and members of the Barnet Green Spaces Network about the work they are undertaking to clean-up and protect this and other amazing green spaces.

“These green spaces are vital for well-being and leisure purposes and should be there for everyone to enjoy. Also, we need to protect spaces like these to foster a rich biodiversity, especially in suburban areas and towns.

“Barnet Labour have got a clear vision and commitment to green spaces and it’s a hugely important part of their manifesto. Their manifesto is an ambitious but achievable plan which would make Barnet a better place to live and work for everyone.

“A vote for Labour on 5 May is a vote to protect and regenerate beautiful green spaces like the Welsh Harp.”

Cllr Anne Clarke, Assembly Member for Barnet & Camden who also attended the visit, said:

“It was great to show Lisa the Welsh Harp and introduce her to local greenspace and environmental campaigners. Protecting green and open spaces, and empowering local people and groups will be at the heart of what a Labour administration in Barnet does.”

