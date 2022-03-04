In a thrilling match at Haringey Borough we saw the re-appearance of the KOPA League representative team after their last appearance about six years ago this time efforts were made to include players from each club playing in the league.

Under the management of Haringey Borough FC manager Tom Loizou they started the game badly and were 3-0 down at half time.

Tom made changes for the second half giving each player in the squad the opportunity to play. And they fought back with a goal from Andrew Yiasoumi and a free kick from 35 yards from Harry Kyprianou to reduce the score and end the game 3-2.

Team Manager Tom Loizou Coaches, Dave Cumberbatch, John Fitsiou, Tucker o Donoghue and and Alexis Nicolaides.

Players Mario Aristidou (GK) Theokli Shoukri (Nissi). Leon Stylianides, Vasilios Theoglou (KomiKebir). Alex Androutsos, George Yianni, Elia Katsoloudis (Olympia). Savvas Petrou, Antonio Michael, Sidi Haidara (GK) Harry Philippou (Omonia). Marcos Geremia, Donaldo Ndoj, Andreas Kyprianou, Marco Touoroukis (Omonia Youth) Georgio Stylianou (Pantel) and Andrew YIasoumi (Panathinaikos).