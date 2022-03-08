KOPA League team Apoel have made it to the final of the LFA Sunday Trophy after beating East Elite 5-0 a very convincing win at Victoria Park but an early lead for Apoel knocked back the East Elite for six and were chasing the game for the whole 90 minutes.

Apoel led from 20 seconds when Danny Coolridge placed the ball home. the second goal came in the 36th minute when Alex Ate scored to go into the break 2-0 up. East Elite got off to a good start in the second half but failed to capitalise on their chances. Apoel scored again in the 58th minute through a second goal from Danny Coolridge then in the last ten minutes of the game Harrison Georgiou scored two goals to end the game 5-0 to Apoel and Cup final game on the 10th of April 2022 at Barking Stadium at 13.00pm at Barking Stadium versus NLO or Club Assyria.

In the KOPA League there was only one game Panathinaikos versus Komi Kebir FC which ended 4-0 in Komi’s favour with their goals coming from George Lakey , Alex Georgiou, Chris Michael and Lefteris Antzaras.