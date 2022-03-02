JJ Foodservice is working with the local council to offer support to Ukrainian refugees and families who may be arriving in the UK over the coming months.

The UK could take in 200,000 Ukrainian refugees as the government extends its help to support more than 500,000 Ukrainians that have left the country since the conflict began.

JJ is highlighting a wide range of positions to local councils across its 11 UK branches.

HR Manager for JJ, Joanna Florczak, said, “As a nationwide foodservice company – our business never sleeps, and we are always looking for more people to join our team.

“We understand that candidates from overseas may have limited UK-accredited qualifications and might need help with re-training,” she added.

The food business can offer full-time and part-time work, in addition to long-term career prospects and progression opportunities.

JJ also offers mentoring placements across all departments, as well as help with CV writing.

“We are an inclusive, refugee friendly business, which means our goal is to make every member of the JJ team feel accepted, comfortable, and able to share their ideas regardless of where they have come from or their personal circumstances,” said Joanna.

JJ Foodservice is an equal opportunities employer, committed to creating an inclusive culture and encouraging a diversity of people.

See the latest careers here: https://go.jjfoodservice.com/CareersforUkraine

For CV writing support contact: [email protected]