It’s a sweet start for Haringey’s Chocolate Factory 🍫

Haringey’s commitment to build new council homes for residents across the borough grew even stronger after the cabinet gave the green light to start the main works on 80 new homes.

Following last night’s cabinet meeting (8th March), The Chocolate Factory site in the heart of Wood Green’s Cultural Quarter will be developed to offer Haringey residents safe and affordable, high-quality council homes at council rent.

Sustainability has been central to the planning and design of the scheme. It is anticipated the new builds will be connected to the District Energy Network – harnessing energy from otherwise wasted sources to reduce emissions and protect residents from fuel poverty.

Residents will also have access to a shared garden with new trees, plants and landscaping.

The Chocolate Factory represents significant progress towards the council’s ambitious housing programme of delivering 1000 council homes. The Greater London Authority (GLA) is also putting in £8 million of funding to further support the council’s programme.

There was further good news after cabinet agreed to acquire part of The Gourley Triangle, which will now become a combination of high-quality housing and workspaces. Residents have asked for the scheme to remain true to the building’s heritage and to address climate change through its design, which is strongly reflected in the council’s plans.

This project will transform an important corner of South Tottenham. New workspaces and employment opportunities will allow local and existing businesses to flourish, and the scheme will include a significant proportion of high-quality, sustainable council homes. This will support the council’s aim to strengthen the borough’s economic recovery, securing real benefits for local people and businesses.

Supported by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Future High Streets Fund programme, the Triangle already forms part of one of the Mayor of London’s Creative Enterprise Zones.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, cabinet member for House Building, Placemaking and Development, said: