It was announced yesterday that after all the decisions taken on unaccompanied minors after Mr. Anastasiades’ visit to the Pournara migrant’s reception camp will not be implemented.

Although the Council of Ministers decided to move unaccompanied minors to accommodation in the free area of Famagusta, it reversed its decision apparently following the well-known statements of the Mayor of Paralimni.

Thus, unaccompanied minors, for whom the Government receives millions of euros in funds from the European Union, become like a ping pong ball in the hands of the government ruling forces.