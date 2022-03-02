You may be eligible to receive up to £8.50 per week for food on a Healthy Start prepaid card if:

– You’re at least 10 weeks pregnant, or have at least one child that’s aged under 4 years old

– And you’re also receiving income support or certain other benefits. (If you’re under 18, you don’t need to be receiving income benefits.)

Apply for your prepaid card at https://orlo.uk/Yidda

If you currently receive Healthy Start vouchers, you need to reapply online by 10 March 2022 to continue to receive Healthy Start payments and receive your new Healthy Start prepaid card.

Reapply or apply online at https://orlo.uk/HwC1l or call the National Healthy Start Team on 0300 330 7010 if online application is not possible.