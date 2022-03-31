Looking for a fun activity for your child over the school holidays? Our free Bikeability courses are back and we have some spaces left on our Level 1 Bikeability course. 🚲 🚴

➡️ Level 1 Bikeability

This is a two day course (2 x 2 hour sessions) for children aged 5-9 years who can #cycle without stabilisers.

The course helps develop all the skills children need to cycle safely on the road, but the training takes place off road to help build confidence.

Courses are running on the below dates. Find out more and register your child today: https://orlo.uk/uOkKW

▪️ 6/7 April, Tollington Place (N4), 10 – 12

▪️ 13/14 April, Rosemary Gardens (N1), 10 – 12

▪️ 13/14 April, Tollington Place (N4), 10 – 12

▪️ 13/14 April, Tollington Place (N4), 1 – 3