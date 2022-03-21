Over the past three years Islington consulted with residents and stakeholders about how we could improve Barnard Park. 🌳 We are delighted that the proposals we developed based on this have now received planning permission, and will share an update on the timings of the works soon.
The improvements will help us make Islington cleaner, greener, and healthier. They include:
✔️ A new 9v9 football pitch
✔️A new community hub building to provide services for children, young people, and the wider community
✔️ Changes to some of the entrances to improve accessibility and safety
✔️New pathways, including new walking and running routes to improve exercise and active travel options
✔️Biodiversity improvements
➡️ Find out more: https://orlo.uk/roHs0
Barnard Park is one of our largest parks. There are lots of things to do, including sports facilities and a playground.
We are consulting on improvements to Barnard Park until 26 July 2021.
Please visit our consultations webpage if you would like to find out more.
Park features
- Park keeper
- Children’s playground with a water play feature
- Perennial meadow in Barnard Park extension
- Barnard Park Adventure Playground
- Barnard Park One O’clock Club
Sports facilities
Full size redgra all-weather football pitch with step-free access. You can’t book the pitch as it is free play.
Address
Copenhagen Street, N1