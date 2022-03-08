Support the Campaign to make misogyny a hate crime

Work together to change damaging attitudes and behaviour towards women

On International Women’s Day 2022, Barnet’s Labour councillors are pledging to ensure a Labour Council in Barnet will work towards gender equality with a specific focus on changing damaging attitudes and behaviours that lead to violence against women and girls.

Barnet Labour launched a package of measures to address women’s safety at the end of last year and have been conducting an online survey to gather women’s views and experiences which will be used to inform future policy by a Labour Council.

The survey followed a listening event for key local organisations and women on tackling gender-based violence hosted by Labour councillors earlier last year.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is ‘Break The Bias’ to achieve a gender equal world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

Barnet Labour Communities spokesperson, Cllr Sara Conway said:

“A Labour Council in Barnet will work with our communities, schools and colleges to call out and challenge harmful attitudes, hostility and harassment. We pledge to work together to build understanding to #BreakTheBias and reject the damaging stereotypes, discrimination and behaviours that can lead to violence against women and girls.”