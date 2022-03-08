“International Women’s Day (IWD) falls on 8 March annually and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“The day has occurred for more than 100 years with the first gathering held in 1911. Purple, green and white are the colours of IWD. Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity. The colours originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908.

“The campaign theme for IWD 2022 is #BreakTheBias. Bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough. Action is needed to ensure equality across the board.

“The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality, to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about women’s equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female focused charities.

“Enfield’s ‘Fairer Enfield’ policy reiterates our aim to provide support to women in vulnerable situations and communities, tackling the inequality experienced by so many across the borough. On this 8 March 2022 give thanks to a special woman, or women, in your life and together we can #BreakThe Bias. To further mark this event Enfield will be flying the IWD flag at the Civic Centre.

“Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.

“Thank you.”

To find out more visit https://www.internationalwomensday.com/

Download Enfield Council’s Fairer Enfield Policy 2021-2025

#BreakTheBias