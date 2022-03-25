Posted on

Friday 25th March 2022

International Friendlies

Romania v Greece

Saturday 26th March 2022

England v Switzerland

League Two

Leyton Orient v Barrow

National League

Maidenhead v Barnet 15.00pm

Isthmian League

Haringey Borough v Pitsea 15.00pm White Hart Lane, N17

Spartan South Midlands League

Milton Keynes Irish v New Salamis 15.00pm

Combined Counties League

St Panteleimon v Southhall 15.00pm Enfield FC EN1 3PL

Sunday 27th March 2022

KOPA League

Division One Group

Olympia v Apoel 10.15am Whittington Park Holloway Road N19     4RS

Omonia v Komi Kebir 11.30am Enfield Power League Edmonton County School,Great Cambridge Road N17

Division Two Group

Panathinaikos v Nissi 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields Great Cambridge Road, EN1 3PL

Pantel v Omonia Youth 12.00pm Southgate School EN4 0BL

Monday 28th March 2022

International Friendly

Montenegro v Greece 17.00pm

Tuesday 29th March

UEFA Nations Cup

Cyprus v Estonia 19.00pm

International Friendly

England v Ivory Coast 19.45pm

U21 International

Cyprus v Iceland 14.00pm

Greece v Portugal 17.00pm

Leave a Reply