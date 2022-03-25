Friday 25th March 2022
International Friendlies
Romania v Greece
Saturday 26th March 2022
England v Switzerland
League Two
Leyton Orient v Barrow
National League
Maidenhead v Barnet 15.00pm
Isthmian League
Haringey Borough v Pitsea 15.00pm White Hart Lane, N17
Spartan South Midlands League
Milton Keynes Irish v New Salamis 15.00pm
Combined Counties League
St Panteleimon v Southhall 15.00pm Enfield FC EN1 3PL
Sunday 27th March 2022
KOPA League
Division One Group
Olympia v Apoel 10.15am Whittington Park Holloway Road N19 4RS
Omonia v Komi Kebir 11.30am Enfield Power League Edmonton County School,Great Cambridge Road N17
Division Two Group
Panathinaikos v Nissi 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields Great Cambridge Road, EN1 3PL
Pantel v Omonia Youth 12.00pm Southgate School EN4 0BL
Monday 28th March 2022
International Friendly
Montenegro v Greece 17.00pm
Tuesday 29th March
UEFA Nations Cup
Cyprus v Estonia 19.00pm
International Friendly
England v Ivory Coast 19.45pm
U21 International
Cyprus v Iceland 14.00pm
Greece v Portugal 17.00pm