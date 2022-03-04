Detectives investigating the murder of Susan Ioannou in Enfield have released an image of a man they want to locate and speak to as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to Shane Sheriden, 31, in connection with Susan’s murder whose body was found at her home in Church Street, N9 on Monday, 21 February.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood who leads the murder investigation said:

“I am appealing to the public for any information that could help us locate Shane Sheriden as we continue to investigate the circumstances of Susan’s murder.

“If you know where Sheriden is or have information about his whereabouts then please get in touch.

“Given the serious nature of the crime we are investigating, I would ask members of the public not to approach Sheriden if you see him but to dial 999 immediately.”

Sheriden has a British Bulldog tattoo on his right arm and has links to both the N9 and N18 areas of Edmonton.

If you have information about Sheriden’s whereabouts please call 101 and quote CAD 6735/21Feb. For an immediate sighting, dial 999.

The murder investigation was launched after police were called at 20:32hrs on Monday, 21 February after 58-year-old Susan was found with injuries at a residential property on Church Street, N9.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service but Susan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman have been charged with Susan’s murder and have appeared in court.