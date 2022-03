On Wednesday, 9th March 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain attended the London Church Leader’s Meeting hosted at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family. The gathering of London-based Christian Leaders was addressed by Faiths Minister Kemi Badenoch MP and His Grace Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy. Following a lengthy discussion on matters of mutual interest, a prayer for Ukraine was offered in the Cathedral.