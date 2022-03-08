You’ve got three more days to let us know what you think about our plans for Highbury Fields!

The plans aim to bring benefits to residents and park users – including children and families and people with disabilities – and the environment:

• A wildlife garden with shelter will enable nature-based learning for children and young people.

• A new, modern, sustainable building will accommodate a café, five toilets with baby changing facilities – including two disabled toilets – and park keeper’s office.

Find out more and fill in the survey: https://orlo.uk/HyEey