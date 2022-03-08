Posted on

You’ve got three more days to let us know what you think about our plans for Highbury Fields!
The plans aim to bring benefits to residents and park users – including children and families and people with disabilities – and the environment:
• A wildlife garden with shelter will enable nature-based learning for children and young people.
• A new, modern, sustainable building will accommodate a café, five toilets with baby changing facilities – including two disabled toilets – and park keeper’s office.
Find out more and fill in the survey: https://orlo.uk/HyEey

 

 

