Have you heard of The Hertfordshire Local Offer?
Finding information and support for your family when you have a child with additional needs can sometimes be confusing.
The Hertfordshire Local Offer provides information about services across the county for families of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities. It covers areas such as health and social care, education, early years, finance, transport, leisure activities, helpful resources, support groups and much more.
Every child with is different and will have different support needs, so take a look and visit