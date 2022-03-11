A School Street is a walking and cycling zone during drop-off and pick-up times. This creates a more pleasant and safer environment where children, parents and teachers can get to and from school, without the associated air pollution and/or road safety risks caused by traffic.

Only people walking and cycling – and those with vehicle permits – are eligible to enter the zone while the School Street is in operation.

Haringey Council is committed to rolling out School Streets to all our educational settings to help tackle the Climate Emergency, as well as to reduce the escalating levels of pollution at peak times on our road network and high rates of childhood obesity in our borough.

Where it just simply isn’t possible for a School Street to be installed at an educational setting, other environmental measures – such as living walls and tree planting – will be implemented instead.

The Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment, Transport and the Climate Emergency, Cllr Mike Hakata, said:

I’m absolutely delighted that these 10 School Streets are now being made permanent and we’re launching seven more of them this month alone. The evidence is clear that the School Streets scheme brings many positives to our educational settings, which can only be of benefit to our children, young people and teachers in terms of their overall health, safety and wellbeing, as well as their learning and teaching respectively. We’ll have 23 School Streets live and fully operational across our borough by the end of March and we’re committed to continually and progressively rolling out even more of them here in Haringey in the months and years to come.

The development follows a provisional 18-month period whereby the 10 School Streets were implemented under Experimental Traffic Orders (ETOs), with the evidence collected during that time showing the positive benefits the schemes have delivered in relation to:

Reduced congestion and car use near schools

Reduced road danger and improved safety for pupils and parents/carers travelling to and from school

Encouraged active travel to schools

Improved air quality around schools

The 10 permanent School Streets are Chestnuts Primary, Campsbourne Primary, Coldfall Primary, Earlsmead Primary, Highgate Primary, Blanche Nevile School for the Deaf, Holy Trinity Primary, Rokesly Infants, Rokesly Junior, St Paul’s Catholic Primary, Tiverton Primary & Welbourne Primary.

Six School Streets were made live this week too. They are Belmont Juniors, Belmont Infants and The Vale, Bruce Grove Primary, Seven Sisters Primary, St Martin of Porres Catholic Primary, Trinity Primary Academy and West Green Primary.

One more School Street – at Harris Academy Tottenham* (*Primary and Secondary School) – is due to go live from Monday 28 March 2022 onwards.

The School Street at St Ann’s Church of England Primary has now been paused until further notice following discussions with the school.

For further information, please visit the School Streets page on this website.