State of the art depot opens in Northumberland Park

A brand-new depot has opened in Northumberland Park in a move to make a number of essential council services more sustainable with built-in eco-friendly features.

The new site on Watermead Way, which has been built on former brownfield land that was once home to a sandpaper factory, provides state of the art facilities to ensure teams across the council, including waste management and street cleansing, are equipped to continue delivering a high-quality service and to meet the future needs of Haringey residents.

As part of the council’s commitment to addressing the climate emergency, the Watermead Way depot has been built with a number of eco-friendly features to ensure the services based there can operate more sustainably. 50,000KWh of the site’s electricity each year will be solar powered using photovoltaic panels installed at the site along with a bespoke battery system to effectively utilise the power harnessed from the panels.

14 private and six public electric vehicle charging points have also been fitted at the site in support of Haringey’s Electric Vehicle Ambition, which looks to improve air quality and reduce carbon in the borough by providing better access to electric vehicle charging points and electrifying the council fleet.

Councillor Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Customer Service, Welfare and The Public Realm, said: “A lot of work has gone into ensuring the new depot would not only provide a state of the art space for our essential services, but to also support our climate emergency commitment, and I am pleased to see it successfully completed and look forward to seeing the benefits that the new facilities provides continue into the future as the needs of our borough evolve

“Our waste and street cleansing teams, along with the other areas that will be joining them at the new depot, continually work hard to provide essential services that benefits residents, businesses and visitors across Haringey, and it’s important that we provide the appropriate facilities to allow their high-quality services to continue.”

The works started in September 2020 in response to the former depot site being deemed dilapidated and no longer a suitable base for these essential services. The Ashley Road depot, situated in Finsbury Park, has been demolished to provide space for 275 new homes and community development opportunities.

Veolia, the council’s waste and street cleansing contractors, have made the move to the new depot that provides a large 2 storey administration accommodation along with a 13 bay vehicle workshop and stores area, along with the council’s Parks, Seized Goods, Pest Control and Parking Enforcement teams.