Haringey has been shortlisted for two prizes at the LGC Awards – local government’s most prestigious awards. The council is amongst the nominees for ‘Community Involvement’ and ‘Public/Private Partnership’ – both nominations are for our work with Beam, the world’s first crowdfunding platform for homeless people.

Beam’s platform brings together council housing officers, charities, members of the public, training providers and local employers to provide long-term solutions to homelessness. Now in its second year, our partnership with Beam is providing the homeless community with a vital support network and the resources needed to regain true independence. Since December 2020, the partnership has supported 22 homeless residents into work, with a work sustainment rate of 91%.

The success of the pilot programme with Beam demonstrates the importance of utilising new digital and technological avenues to assist people affected by homelessness. We also owe Haringey residents a massive thank you, as the project has been supported by more than £56,000 in donations from the public.

The LGC Awards will be held on 20 July 2022.

