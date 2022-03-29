Beam’s platform brings together council housing officers, charities, members of the public, training providers and local employers to provide long-term solutions to homelessness. Now in its second year, our partnership with Beam is providing the homeless community with a vital support network and the resources needed to regain true independence. Since December 2020, the partnership has supported 22 homeless residents into work, with a work sustainment rate of 91%.

The success of the pilot programme with Beam demonstrates the importance of utilising new digital and technological avenues to assist people affected by homelessness. We also owe Haringey residents a massive thank you, as the project has been supported by more than £56,000 in donations from the public.

The LGC Awards will be held on 20 July 2022.