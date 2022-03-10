Home
Haringey have invested £4 million in CCTV infrastructure
10 March 2022
Haringey have invested £4 million in CCTV infrastructure across Haringey, including a brand new CCTV control room.
Hear from Cllr Erdal Dogan, Haringey Borough Commander Simon Crick and our CCTV supervisor on how this will make streets safer.
More info:
https://www.haringey.gov.uk/…/new-15-million-cctv…
