Haringey Borough gave it all today in a very exciting Isthmian League Premier game at White Hart Lane in front of a over 500 crowd against promotion chasing Lewes.

Haringey got off to a good start and played well and created several chances with no avail.

And it was Lewes that took the lead just before the half time break with a clinical finish shot just inside the box from Tottenham target Ollie Tanner.

Ten minutes into second half a cross from the left found Scot Mitchell to head home.

Haringey could not hold out for long and Lewes scored from a far distance shot that took a deflection for an own goal from Scott Mitchell to increase the score to 2-1 with ten minutes to go Haringey Borough reduced the score to 2-2 and final score with a shot just inside the box from Samuel Owusu.





