Three days after advancing to the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League, PAOK beat AEK in Athens and cut the distance from Super League leader Olympiakos to 10 points, as the Reds stumbled at Ioannina.

PAOK won 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Sunday thanks to an Antonio Colak strike early in the second half, on the AEK debut of Polish international Grzegorz Krychowiak. PAOK has been drawn to face Olympique Marseille in Europe on April 7 and 14.

Olympiakos led at PAS Giannina with a Youssef El-Arabi goal, but Juan Jose Perea snatched a point for the host and deprived the Reds of two with the 1-1 result. Olympiakos still needs five wins in the eight remaining play-off games to clinch the title.

Also on Sunday Aris and Panathinaikos shared a goalless draw in Thessaloniki.

Olympiakos is now on 69 points, PAOK has 59, AEK 47, Aris 46, Panathinaikos 44 and PAS Giannina 41.