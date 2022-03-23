There were some fantastic performances and great results for the many teams of community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, who are sponsored by Spector, Constant & Williams, Vas Barbers and V Jewellers

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s Under 14 Girls won 5-1 away in what was a tale of two halves. The girls did start the match rather flat with the team underestimating their opponents given the comfortable victory in the reverse fixture. The girls let go of the fundamentals and went into half time 1-1. An open and honest conversation during the break, alongside some impressive self-reflection, the girls went out in the second half, raring to go, stepped up their performance and scored four goals. The match was not amongst their best performances of the season, but important lessons were learned. Goals were scored by Ella (2), Mea B, Gina and Shekhinah.

Player of the match was awarded to Mia A, who put in a solid effort as a defensive midfielder and never stopped running and also to Gina who has been an unsung hero in many games this season. She exhibited excellent decision making and passing play up top and is a player who tries to stick to three3 touches to accelerate play when the team forward.

Robert Protei and George Constantinou’s Under 14 Gold had not played a match in a while so it was nice to get back on the pitch last Sunday. There was a real hunger from the boys and they controlled the game in impressive fashion against a really good opponent. Training has recently focused on intensity and it really showed in the game as the Under 14 Gold came away with a 1-0 win. Man of the Match was awarded to Max with Joseph getting the all-important winning goal.

In the Spring Cup, Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s Under 13 White won their group game 3-0 thanks to goals from Nicholas, Zach and an own goal.

It was a solid and much improved performance from the boys this week which saw them run out comfortable winners. On a dry bobbly pitch, the boys kept up the intensity of their play throughout and did their best to play some nice football, with some lovely triangle combinations of play. The boys dominated throughout, but it took a while for them to get their first goal, with a cool finish by Nicholas from a corner. Second goal was after some great combination play on the left wing, with the ball being calmly controlled by Zach in the box, then smashing it into the roof of the net. It was 2-0 at half time and boys were cruising. Complacency was warned against at half time and the need to show composure and manage the game and the boys did what they needed to do, and got another goal via an ‘own goal,’ after another good corner and flick on caused chaos in the opposition box. All the boys played really; the defence was calm in possession and disciplined, adapting well after a mid-half switch to a back three. The midfield and attack showed lovely combinations and great intensity in the press. Charlie particularly impressive after a spell out with injury. The team could have, and may be should have scored more goals, but a good performance and attitude to see them through to the semi-final. Man of the Match was awarded to Andrew who showed great energy playing on the left wing, and then wing back. He was direct and confident in his wing play, and very intelligent with his passing.

Mike Koumi, Adam Broomfield and Panny Panayiotou’s Under 14 White drew in a game they dominated after a slow start. In the first 15mins the boys were slow to the ball and hesitant in their play, probably due to a bad run of results, which led to an early goal for their opponents. A minor change in formation then saw the boys dominate he play from then on, creating three clear chances but failing to find the net. They continued in the same vein in second half, pinning their opponents in their half, moving the ball quickly in midfield and using the wide areas. A host of chances were created before they got their deserved reward late in the game with an equaliser. The Under 15 White continued to create opportunities but just couldn’t get the winner. Nick got the goal and was also awarded Man of the Match for great centre forward play. Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s Team, who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and The Master Locksmith began their divisional cup campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win at home. The team were hungry for a win and the match was all over by half time. The team played some really good possession football and managed to create plenty of good opportunities and then taking their chances to go into the half time break 5-0 up. The second half was predictably scrappy and was probably due to making so many changes and giving some players much needed game time to keep everyone ticking over and fresh for the upcoming games. Goalscorers were Andreas Kyprianou (2), Donaldo Ndoj, Kay Kyprianou and Demitris Michalaris.

Omonia Youth raise £300 for Comic Relief

Players, parents and coaches of FA Club of the Year Omonia Youth FC who are sponsored by Spector, Constant & Williams, Vas Barbers and V Jewellers embraced the positivity of Comic Relief last weekend. During their training sessions, the club asked their players to wear odd socks and arrive to training with crazy hair to contribute to Comic Relief. In total £300 was raised. In addition, the club asked for donations of clothes and medical supplies for Ukraine. There was an overwhelming response of generosity from parents and club thanks all who participated and contributed.

