Detectives investigating the murder of Nikolay Petrov Vandev in March 2021 have charged a third person.

Baris Eren, 19 (01.04.2002) of Park Lane, Tottenham, was charged on Monday, 14 March with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.

He appears in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 15 March.

Nicolay’s family have been update with this development.

Police were called at 13:54hrs on Monday, 8 March 2021to Penshurst Road, N17 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and found three men, two of whom had been stabbed.

Nikolay Vandev, aged 19 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim [VIctim 2], an 18-year-old male, was treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The third person [Victim 3], an 18-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries.