The Potters Bar and Shenley Safer Neighbourhood Team is holding a free bike-marking event in Potters Bar on Saturday (5 March).

Bike marking helps to make them less attractive to thieves, as they are harder to sell on. It also means they can be reunited with their rightful owners more easily should they ever be lost or stolen.

Officers will be at the Furzefield Leisure Centre on Mutton Lane between 2pm and 4pm so even if you don’t have a bicycle pop along to discuss any issues you feel police should be focusing their efforts on locally.

PC Sophie Stalley said: “Bike marking only takes a couple of seconds and it can help deter thieves from stealing your bike. If you’ve got a spare moment, do come and join us to get your cycle marked. There’s no cost and it will give you peace of mind that yours is more secure.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of our top tips for bike security. We advise using a chain and D-lock combination and avoid cable locks as these are easy to cut. Lock your bike where you can see it – ideally in a busy area or under CCTV.

“Finally, it’s worth registering your bike on Bike Register (opens in a new window). This is a free online property database which we use to check stolen property. That way, if your bike is stolen, you have more chance of it being returned to you.”

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in Hertsmere. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit echo (opens in a new window) and tell us your thoughts.