Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides had a “productive exchange of views” with the Ambassadors of Arab countries.

The meeting took place on Wednesday in the framework of a working lunch hosted by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia.

The discussions focussed on issues pertaining to regional and international challenges and the Cyprus problem, a post by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.