Five men have been jailed for more than 34 years following a Met investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Enfield.

Skender Ismaili, 30, was killed in the early hours of 17 July 2020 in Lytton Avenue, Enfield. The homicide investigation quickly established that the fatal stabbing happened while the five defendants were burgling a cannabis factory with which Mr Ismaili was connected.

A post-mortem examination held on 19 July 2020 confirmed that Mr Ismali was killed by a single stab wound to the chest.

Detective Inspector Neil Cramer, Specialist Crime, said: “As a result of a painstaking investigation, five people were charged in connection with either the killing of Skender Ismaili or the associated burglary at Lytton Avenue. A sixth was charged with assisting an offender. Such was the weight of evidence against them, they had no option but to enter guilty pleas.

“Mr Ismaili paid too great a price for his involvement in the cultivation of cannabis at the property. Anyone who buys illegal drugs should reflect on this human cost when considering the choices they make around drug use.”

Ali Coulibaly, 21 (24/06/2000) of Atkinson Road, E16 pleaded guilty on 15 December 2021 to manslaughter and aggravated burglary. Four other men pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and a sixth man to assisting an offender.

On 11 March 2022, Coulibaly was jailed at Woolwich Crown Court for 11 years.

The four men who admitted aggravated burglary are Mason Harris-Williams (11/02/1996) jailed for six years four months, Daniel Fletcher (04/10/2000) jailed for five years, Ahmed Yamac (09/04/2001) jailed for five years five months, and Jazeel Lewis (19/04/1992) jailed for seven years. Harris-Williams, Fletcher and Lewis are all from Ealing and Yamac is from Feltham.

Haseeb Nadeem (23/02/1991) of Raynes Park received a two year suspended sentence for assisting an offender.