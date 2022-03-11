On Sunday, 6th March 2022, at the Holy Cathedral of St. Andrew the First-Called in Kentish Town, His Grace Bishop of Iakovos of Claudiopolis presided during the (Forgiveness Vespers) accompanied by the General Hierarchical Vicar Fr. Konstantinos Garivaldinos, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Fr. Zacharias Zacharou of the Monastery of St. John the Baptist, Essex as well as with a plethora of local area clergy of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

After the end of the vespers, Archimandrite Zacharias Zacharou, at the invitation and request of His Eminence Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, delivered a homily on the importance of forgiveness in the spiritual life of Orthodox Christians.

Photos Alexios Gennaris