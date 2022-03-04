Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood’s epic FA Cup adventure began back in October and on Thursday night became just the 10th non-league team since 1945 to make it through to the fifth round.

It is little wonder then that the fans travelled in great number, sang throughout the 90 minutes, and gave the players a rapturous reception at the final whistle.

Some impressive replica FA Cups on show, too

The Toffees improved after the break however as two goals from Salomon Rondon – the first a near-post finish, the second a powerful far post header – sent them through to the last eight and brought Boreham Wood’s fairy tale FA Cup run to an end.FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Southampton v Manchester City