At Enfield Council, only two remaining Greek Cypriot Labour Councillors are standing again in the Local Elections taking place on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Gina Savva, is the only female Labour Greek Cypriot Councillor and George Savva, the only male Councillor.

Today, Gina talks exclusively to Parikiaki.

Gina Where were you born. I was born in London

Q.Where do your parents come from?

My Father was born in Lithrodonda but moved to Mesogi in Paphos as a child. My Mum was born in Sanida Limassol Q. When did they come to England?

My parents came to England in 1958 in the middle of the great 1958 Cypriot Immigration from Cyprus to England Q. Which Schools did you go to?

I went to Eldon Infants and Juniors, schools in Edmonton. Then onto Kingsmead and then to Bullsmoor School. Q.What made you become involved in Politics.

I’ve worked for local MP’s and during that time, I realised that a number of problems exist – of which an MP cannot solve on his or her own. I realised that every decision you make in day to day life has an impact on people’s lives as it revolves around Politics and so, I decided to become involved to get some input into that, and try to make change for the better, to improve the quality of life for all who work, live, study, or visit Enfield and to ease – to a certain extent, the suffering – be it homelessness, poverty or inequality, and I believe I have achieved that to a certain extent in alleviating some of those issues where I could.



Q.What position/s do you hold and how many years have you served as a councillor?

I have been Cabinet Member for Social Housing for 3 years and served as a Councillor for the last 4 years. Q . As a cabinet member for Housing what are your achievements so far?

Brought the repairs service in-house under Enfield Repairs Direct, created the Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub for rough sleepers which operates on a 24/7 basis, 365 days a year, which gets people in from sleeping rough. Have Changed the Allocation Policy to enable residents who are able to bid to actually move up the list. Q.What are the pressures and challenges facing Enfield? These challenges are many – Too many! but to name a few: There is fuel poverty, demographic pressures, the demand for social housing being much higher than the supply. The supply cannot feasibly catch up with the demand.

Lack of proper support and funding from Central Government, prompts the Local Authority to make difficult decisions.

Q. How do you feel about the fact, You are the only Female Greek Cypriot Labour Candidate in Enfield.

A.It is really sad being the only female Greek Cypriot Candidate, as I don’t feel this is truly representative of our community. I would encourage – and efforts should and must be made, in a campaign to encourage more Greek Cypriot females and males to stand for Labour Candidates.

Why people should vote Labour?

A People should vote for Labour because I feel that the Labour Party is THE only party that have core values – many of which, we as Greeks and Greek Cypriots, stand by. They represent what was instilled in us growing up. I would urge each and everyone over the age of 18, to go and vote, as this opportunity is given to everyone to voice their opinion.

What message/s would you like to send to the Community