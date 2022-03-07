It is intended for the building to become a key focal point to help revitalise Enfield Town and in particular the evening economy with three new presentation areas, an expanded café-restaurant and a more prominent home on the ground floor for the Enfield Museum.

These have been designed by award-winning architecture and design practice, Dallas-Pierce-Quintero, in collaboration with TP Bennett.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ian Barnes, said: “The Dugdale has a special place in everybody’s heart but we know it can achieve so much more to be part of the ongoing, exciting transformation of Enfield Town and to better connect our communities with the arts. Our plans will ensure it becomes a fully inclusive and adaptable space for all. Rather than sitting on the fringes of the Town, The Dugdale Arts Centre will become a fundamental feature that celebrates the heritage and diversity of the borough.”

The re-design of the interior by Dallas-Pierce-Quintero will include a mezzanine and a tiered seating area that can be used for performances, presentations or teaching. The 150-seat studio theatre will remain for larger performances.

The Enfield Museum will be relocated from the first to the ground floor. It will have a permanent display for Enfield’s most important artefacts and a movable exhibit area, giving it more accessibility and flexibility than before.

EnFood, Enfield Council’s award-winning food sustainability project, will continue to run the café-restaurant but will now add an evening offer, meaning customers and theatre-goers can enjoy locally sourced, fairly priced, fresh food throughout the whole day. The kitchen will add to its substantial sustainability credentials by being fully electric.

The Dugdale’s exterior will also look different, with plenty of seating outside and a new, welcoming entrance on Cecil Road, facing towards the town centre.

The plans for The Dugdale will be available to view this summer at a special exhibition. There will also be an opportunity for people to express their views on what or who they’d like to see at the arts centre. It is hoped that the refurbishment will be ready by winter 2022, in time for the ever-popular ‘panto season’.

The plans are subject to call-in.