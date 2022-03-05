The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has told UK Cypriots that “Europe can never be truly whole while Cyprus remains split”.

Metsola was responding to a letter by the ‘Board of British Cypriots’ highlighting the efforts of Cypriots to reunify their island, split since the Turkish invasion of 1974.

In her letter, seen by the Cyprus News Agency, she reiterates her inaugural speech assertion that her intention and firm commitment for the years to come is “to always stand up for the universal values of democracy, rule of law, dignity, justice, solidarity, equality and the defence and preservation of our fundamental rights.”

Metsola comments that the de facto division of Cyprus remains “a painful wound” inside the European Union. Adding that Europe can never be truly whole while Cyprus remains split, she expresses her wholehearted support for all efforts to work towards reunification.

“A sustainable solution can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations in a spirit of good will and in line with international law. Recent statements and provocative actions on the part of Turkey have unfortunately not been helpful in this regard. However, the European position is crystal clear: the entire island of Cyprus is part of the European Union, and all Cypriots are EU citizens,” continues the European Parliament President.

She then states that she joins the President of the European Commission in her recent “categorical rejection” of the two-state solution in Cyprus.

Reiterating the stated European Parliament position on the matter, Metsola concludes by pledging “the strongest support for a fair, comprehensive and viable settlement in Cyprus on the basis of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation, in respect of the agreed UN framework and the principles on which the EU is founded.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results