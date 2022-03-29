The European Commission has issued a recommendation calling on member states to immediately end any existing investor citizenship schemes, and to assess whether they should withdraw citizenships granted under such programmes to Russians or Belarusians that have been sanctioned by the EU over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Commission spokesperson Annita Hipper said during a press conference on Monday that member states are also urged to recall or not renew residence permits for Russians or Belarusians investors that are on the EU’s list of sanctioned persons.

The implementation of the Commission’s recommendations is the responsibility of the member states, according to an official statement. Furthermore, the Commission asks the member states concerned to report on the implementation of the recommendation put forward today by the end of May

Responding to a question on how many Russians or Belarusians investors have gotten a golden passport or visa, spokesperson Eric Mamer said that the Commission is not aware of specific numbers and that the examination of these cases is up to the member states.

Commission spokesperson on justice issues Christian Wigand recalled that there are ongoing infringement procedures on this issue against Malta and Cyprus, and that Bulgaria has also received a warning.

Wigand added that Bulgaria has voted to end its programme, as well as that Cyprus has put an end to its program and no longer grants citizenships under the scheme since November 2020. Malta is the only member states where such a scheme exists, he added.

More specifically on Cyprus, Wigand added that the Cypriot government has informed the Commission that it has revoked the citizenships of 39 persons and 6 dependants on 15 October 2021. Also, he added, the Cypriot Minister for the Interior informed the Commission in a letter in October 2021 regarding the revocation of a further seven cases that had been detected at an earlier stage. He added that the Commission will continue to follow the issue.

Commission’s recommendations on golden passports and residence permits

In an official press release regarding the recommendation, the Commission notes that it is “urging Member States to immediately repeal any existing investor citizenship schemes and to ensure strong checks are in place to address the risks posed by investor residence schemes”.

The Commission has frequently and consistently raised its serious concerns about investor citizenship and residence schemes and the inherent risks they pose, according to the press release. “Today`s recommendation forms part of the Commission`s broader policy to take determined action on these schemes. The current context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine is once again highlighting these risks” the press release notes.

According to the Commission, some Russian or Belarusian nationals who are subject to sanctions or support the war in Ukraine “might have acquired EU citizenship or privileged access to the EU, including to travel freely in the Schengen area, under these schemes”.

“To address these immediate risks, the Commission is also recommending today that Member States assess whether citizenship granted under a ‘golden passport` scheme to Russian or Belarusian nationals on an EU sanctions list in connection to the war in Ukraine should be withdrawn” the announcement adds.

Also, according to the recommendation, “residence permits granted under an investor residence scheme to Russian or Belarusian nationals subject to sanctions should be immediately withdrawn, following an individual assessment and in accordance with the principle of proportionality, fundamental rights and Member States` national law”.