The European Commission has approved a €5.7 million Cypriot scheme to support certain farmers active in the livestock sector affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures that the Cypriot government had to implement to limit the spread of the virus, according to a statement by the Commission.



The scheme, which will take the form of direct grants, will be open to pig, poultry, cow and rabbit farmers. The aim of the scheme is to help beneficiaries address their liquidity needs.



The Commission found that the Cypriot scheme is in line with the conditions of the Temporary Framework, since the aid will not exceed 290 thousand euros per beneficiary and will be granted no later than 30 June 2022.



The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.