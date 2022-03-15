The Highland Angus Steakhouse Est 1971 in Southgate is a great place to celebrate Mothers Day on Sunday 27th March 2022 where you can have the best quality Scotch Steaks, Veal, Chicken, Fish and Vegetarian Dishes.

Sunday Lunch 3 Courses, £29.95 Adults £14.95 Children Under 12.

They have the same meat suppliers from Scotland for over 40 years.

You can find them at 43 Cannon Hill, Southgate, N14 6LH, Telephone 020 8882 4897

www.thehighland.co.uk.

Choice of

STARTERS:

Minestrone Soup, Soup Of The Day or Scotch Broth, Grapefruit Cocktail, Egg Mayonnaise

Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms and Prawn Cocktail

MAIN COURSE

Grilled Sirloin or Rump Steak, Roast Chicken, Rib-eye Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding, Roast Leg of Lamb, Fried Fillet of Plaice

All the above are served with a selection of vegetables or a mixed French salad

DESSERTS

Ice Cream, Black Forest Gateau, Cheese Cake’ Home Made Apple Pie, Cream Caramel

Coffee or Tea

Served with After Eight Mint Chocolates And Turkish Delights